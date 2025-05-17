Pak finally accepts airstrikes by India

Days after Pakistan launched a swarm of drone and missile attacks on Indian territory following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made the first formal acceptance of India’s strikes on Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase and other sites on May 10

According to the news agency ANI, while addressing a ceremony held at the Pakistan Monument on Friday, Sharif stated that he received a call from Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir on May 10 at around 2:30 am with information about hits by India’s ballistic missiles on Nur Khan Airbase and other areas. He also admitted to the use of local technology and Chinese jets by Pakistan’s Air Force.

ANI reported, citing local media, that Sharif said, “At around 2:30 am on May 10, General Syed Asim Munir called me on secure line and informed me that India’s ballistic missiles have hit Nur Khan Airbase and other areas. Our Air Force used homegrown technology to save our country, and they even used modern gadgets and technology on Chinese jets.”

This acceptance is a rare sight to witness as it goes against Pakistan’s usual stance of denial concerning Indian military actions.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen. A day after the attack, India announced a series of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing a press conference after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), on April 23 said, “Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures – The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”