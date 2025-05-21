Trump signs act criminalising Deepfakes

Washington, May 21: In a historic Rose Garden ceremony, President Donald Trump signed the Take It Down Act into law, a bipartisan bill aimed at protecting children and families from online exploitation. First Lady Melania Trump, a key advocate for the legislation, joined the President in the ceremony, marking a significant milestone for her Be Best initiative. Washington, May 21: In a historic Rose Garden ceremony, President Donald Trump signed the Take It Down Act into law, a bipartisan bill aimed at protecting children and families from online exploitation. First Lady Melania Trump, a key advocate for the legislation, joined the President in the ceremony, marking a significant milestone for her Be Best initiative.

The new law makes it a federal crime to “knowingly publish” or threaten to publish intimate images without consent, including AI-generated “deepfakes”, and requires social media companies to remove such content within 48 hours of a victim’s request. The websites and social media also endure the onus of taking steps to delete any duplicates.