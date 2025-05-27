Madrid appoints Alonso as new coach

Real Madrid have appointed their former midfielder Xabi Alonso as manager on a three-year deal.

Alonso, who made 236 appearances for Real Madrid as a player, announced earlier this month that he would leave his role as Bayer Leverkusen boss at the end of the season.

Former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso, who has signed a deal running until 30 June 2028, succeeds Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian took charge of his final game for the Spanish giants on Saturday, and will now become coach of Brazil.

Alonso, who won the Champions League as a player at Real in 2014, will be introduced as manager at Real Madrid’s training ground on Monday and will be in charge for the Club World Cup, with his first game against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal on 18 June.