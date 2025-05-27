Israel dismisses ceasefire deal with Hamas

Witkoff also denied that Hamas had accepted any offer from him. Speaking to Reuters, he said, “What I’ve seen is completely unacceptable,” adding that the deal Hamas claimed to accept was not the same as his proposal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video message on social media, saying, “I hope very much I’ll be able to give news regarding the hostages and our war on Hamas today, and if not today, then tomorrow.”

Earlier, a Palestinian official close to Hamas told Reuters that the group had accepted a proposal received through mediators.

According to reports, the plan called for a 70-day ceasefire, partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of ten Israeli hostages in two groups.

“The proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip,” the official said.

Despite the claim, an Israeli official rejected the claims that the deal was proposed by Witkoff or any US body.