France’s Macron on visit to Vietnam

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Monday for closer cooperation between Vietnam and France in an increasingly unstable global landscape as he visited Hanoi as part of a Southeast Asia tour focused on strengthening regional ties.

Macron emphasised the need for “an order based on law” at a time of ”both great imbalance and a return to power-driven rhetoric and intimidation.” He next heads to Indonesia and Singapore.

The visit comes amid trade tensions, with the US threatening steep tariffs on goods from Europe. Vietnamese imports to the United States were hit with 46% tariffs — among the highest rates applied to any country — in April.

Macron signed more than a dozen agreements on defence, nuclear power and trade, including one with the Vietnamese budget airline company VietJet and Airbus to buy 20 A330-900 planes.