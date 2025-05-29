TN govt elevates 11 municipalities to special grade status

In a significant move aimed at strengthening urban governance and enhancing civic infrastructure, the Tamil Nadu government has officially upgraded 11 municipalities across the state to “Special Grade” status.

This announcement was made in the State Legislative Assembly on May 28, 2025, and is seen as a step toward decentralizing administrative powers and ensuring better service delivery in growing urban centers.

The municipalities that have received this upgrade are Tiruchengode, Udumalaipettai, Palani, Nandhivaram (Guduvancheri), Palladam, Rameswaram, Ambasamudram (Ambai), Mangadu, Kundrathur, Vellakoil, and Ariyalur. These towns have seen substantial growth in population, revenue generation, and infrastructure development, meeting the benchmarks set by the state government for reclassification.

The elevation to Special Grade status brings several key advantages to these municipalities. Primarily, it enables greater access to state funds, increased grants, and autonomy in decision-making related to urban development projects. It also allows the recruitment of higher-ranking municipal officers and specialists to oversee public welfare schemes, sanitation, waste management, and infrastructure expansion.

Municipalities in Tamil Nadu are typically classified into different grades based on factors such as annual revenue, population, and level of urban infrastructure. A Special Grade municipality usually has an annual income exceeding ₹10 crore and caters to a significantly large population. With this reclassification, these municipalities are expected to see accelerated growth in terms of civic amenities and economic development.

This development is also part of the broader vision of the Tamil Nadu government to modernize and empower local bodies to handle the challenges of rapid urbanization. With more autonomy and financial support, these upgraded municipalities can now design and implement local solutions tailored to the specific needs of their citizens.

Overall, this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable urban development, ensuring that emerging towns are better equipped to meet the demands of a growing population while improving the quality of life for residents.