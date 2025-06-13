Ponting lauds Webster for gutsy knock

Former captain Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on Beau Webster, who came to the rescue in Australia’s first innings of the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s, saying the allrounder “looked completely ready” as the scorecard looked “a whole lot different” with his knock of 70.

Webster, who made his Test debut in a Border-Garvaskar Trophy deciding Test in Sydney against India at the start of this year, took command of the first innings with a gutsy 72 off 92 balls, top scoring for Australia and ensuring his side posted a competitive total of 212 runs against world-class Proteas bowling.

His performance has earned him high-profile praise from Ponting. “You take those 70 odd runs out, that scorecard looks a whole lot different. I think that says a lot about how comfortable he is in his own game right now and even the comfort he has of being in the Australian middle order,” Ponting told ICC Digital after Australia’s first innings.