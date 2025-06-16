224 killed since Israel attacks began

Tehran, June 16: Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that 224 people have died since Israel started attacks on Friday. Another 1,277 people are in hospitals. Most of the victims were civilians, said spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour. Tehran, June 16: Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that 224 people have died since Israel started attacks on Friday. Another 1,277 people are in hospitals. Most of the victims were civilians, said spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour.

The fight got worse when Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear and military sites. These strikes killed top generals and scientists. Now, both countries are continuing attacks. Many fear a long and serious war.

Iran fired many missiles at Israel. Some hit cities. A large fire was seen in Haifa. Four people were hurt, said reports quoting Israeli officials.

Air raid sirens have been sounding across Israel since 4 pm on Sunday. It is the first time sirens rang during the day.

In Iran, things are also tense. In Tehran, a huge fire lit up the night sky. It started after Israel attacked Iran’s oil and gas facilities. These strikes could hurt the global economy and Iran’s government services.

The situation remains dangerous with no signs of peace.