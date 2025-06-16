Trump vetoed plan to kill Iran leader by Israel

Washington, June 16: Former US President Donald Trump blocked a plan by Israel to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to two US officials who spoke to Reuters. Washington, June 16: Former US President Donald Trump blocked a plan by Israel to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to two US officials who spoke to Reuters.

One top official said, “Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do, we’re not even talking about going after their political leaders.”

When asked about this report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to confirm or deny it. He said, “There are many false reports about talks that never happened. I won’t comment on that.”

However, Netanyahu added, “We will do what we need to do. And the United States knows what is best for itself.”

US officials said Washington is in regular contact with Israeli leaders during the current conflict. Israel recently launched major attacks on Iran to stop its nuclear program.

It is not clear if Trump directly told Israel to cancel the plan. But sources say he has been speaking often with Netanyahu during the crisis.