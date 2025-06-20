Won’t be easy for England: Stokes

The match will be the first assignment for the Shubman-Gill led side since Test retirements of Kohli, Rohit and Ashwin.

“There’s been a lot said about no Rohit, no Virat and no Ashwin, that doesn’t mean that we think it’s going to be any easier than what it ever is against India. The pool of talent that Indian cricket has is just ginormous,” Stokes told the media during the pre-match press conference.

Although Virat, Rohit and Ashwin have done amazing things for their country on the field, that doesn’t mean that whoever comes in to replace those individuals are going to be any less hard to bowl at or bat against, just because of how big the pool of talent is in India.

“We’ve spent a lot of time out at the IPL, so I know that there’s a lot of it. Obviously, three massive names, three people who have done wonderful things for their country, but it is not going to be any easier for us because of those three big names out there,” Stokes added.

Stokes acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah will be a threat to the English batting line-up but added that his side won’t be focused entirely on handling the Indian ace.