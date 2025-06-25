Adani Kattupalli Port Enhances School Sanitation and Drinking Water Facilities

As part of its CSR initiatives, Adani Kattupalli Port, through the Adani Foundation, has inaugurated newly constructed toilet blocks at three government schools in Kattupalli and Lighthouse Panchayat, benefiting over 250 students. The facilities were built at Kattupalli Government Higher Secondary School, Thirumalainagar Primary School, and Lighthouse Kuppam Middle School to improve hygiene standards for schoolchildren.

In addition, the Foundation has set up a 1000 LPH ATM-based RO Plant at Kadal Kanniyur in Thangal Perumbulam Panchayat to provide safe drinking water for 45 Irula tribal families. The total project cost was Rs. 46.31 lakhs.

The projects were inaugurated on June 20 by Mr. Cherian Abraham, Business Head – Adani Kattupalli and Ennore Ports, in the presence of government officials and local leaders. These efforts underscore Adani Kattupalli Port’s commitment to supporting education, health, and rural infrastructure.