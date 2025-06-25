Cocaine: Actor Krishna on the run, Cops launches hunt

Police in Tamil Nadu have formed five special teams to track down actor Krishna Kulasekaran, who has reportedly gone absent following summons linked to a high-profile cocaine racket investigation.

The development comes in the wake of drug supplier Pradeep Kumar’s arrest, where he allegedly confessed to supplying cocaine to both actors Srikanth and Krishna. While Srikanth is already in custody, Krishna’s phone remains switched off, and initial leads suggest he may have fled to Kerala under the guise of shooting a film

To locate Krishna, local and cybercrime units are meticulously scrutinizing digital footprints and monitoring potential hiding spots. Police sources indicate proceedings to issue an arrest warrant could begin imminently if no contact is made