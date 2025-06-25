Hindu Munnani leader hacked to death in Tirupur

In a chilling incident that has shocked Tamil Nadu, Balamurugan, a local leader of the Hindu Munnani outfit, was brutally hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Kumarananthapuram area of Tirupur in the early hours of Wednesday.

The 38-year-old was serving as the Tirupur North Town President of the right-wing organisation.

According to police sources, Balamurugan was attacked by a three-member gang with sharp weapons while he was returning home. He suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. The incident has sparked tension in the area, with a heavy police presence deployed to prevent any outbreak of violence.

Tirupur City Police have registered a case and formed five special teams to investigate the murder. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being reviewed, and potential suspects are being questioned. The motive behind the murder is still unclear, but officials are not ruling out political or communal angles. The incident has drawn strong condemnation from Hindu Munnani leaders, who have demanded swift justice and increased protection for their cadres.