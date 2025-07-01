SC junks Lalit Modi’s plea seeking BCCI to pay ED penalty

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by former cricket official Lalit Modi. He had asked the court to order the BCCI to pay a penalty of ₹10.65 crore that was imposed on him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by former cricket official Lalit Modi. He had asked the court to order the BCCI to pay a penalty of ₹10.65 crore that was imposed on him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had fined Modi for breaking rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and R. Mahadevan rejected the plea. However, they said Modi can still use civil legal options if he wants to.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had also dismissed Modi’s petition on December 19, 2024. It said the plea was “frivolous and wholly misconceived.” The court also fined Modi ₹1 lakh.

The high court said the penalty was placed on Modi by the FEMA authority, so the BCCI had no role in paying it.