Telangana  pharma blast: Death toll increases

The death toll from the pharma plant explosion in Pashamylaram rose to 12 on Monday. Telangana Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha confirmed the numbers.

A total of 34 people were injured in the blast, which was caused by a suspected chemical reaction at the Sigachi Pharma plant. The explosion led to a major fire at the site.

“12 people have died and 34 are being treated. We hope there are no more deaths,” the minister told reporters.

Labour Minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy said eight people died earlier in the day. Later, four more bodies were found. Both ministers visited the accident site.