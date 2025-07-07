Modi condemns terrorisms at BRICS Summit address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for supporting terrorism and thanked nations that stood with India in condemning the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. PM Modi’s criticism of Pakistan came during his address at the BRICS Summit in Brazil. The Pakistan-linked terror attack in Pahalgam had killed 26 tourists, following which India launched Operation Sindoor and smashed terror infrastructure in Pakistan, along with military targets like airbases and anti-aircraft missile systems. Modi told world leaders at the BRICS Summit that India is a victim of terror while Pakistan is a supporter, and so victims and supporters cannot be weighed on the same scale. He also alluded to those who say or do nothing against the spread of terror for the sake of personal or political gain, and pointed out that giving silent consent to terrorists should not be acceptable. India has for the umpteenth time shown with clear evidence how Pakistan has been using terror as a State policy by sheltering terrorists on its soil. India will host the BRICS Summit in 2026. In a joint declaration, or the ‘Rio de Janeiro Declaration’, leaders of the BRICS grouping expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” the joint declaration said, without naming Pakistan. However, in the 2017 BRICS Summit in China’s Xiamen, the BRICS declaration had explicitly named Pakistan-based terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Hizb-ut-Tahrir, as regional security concerns. Pakistan itself was not named directly though. “… We look forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation. We call for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework. We call for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities,” the Rio de Janeiro Declaration said. @@@