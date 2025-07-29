LPG tanker truck owners to go on strike from August 1 in TN

LPG cylinder supply across Tamil Nadu is likely to be disrupted as truck owners transporting cooking gas have announced an indefinite strike starting August 1.

The strike is being called over long-pending demands, including clearance of two years’ toll dues, a hike in rental charges, and changes to recent tender terms. Talks with oil companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum failed to resolve the issues.

Around 1,000 trucks are expected to halt operations, potentially causing daily losses of ₹34 crore and delaying LPG deliveries across the state.