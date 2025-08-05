Complaint filed at alleging Ramadoss’ phone was hacked

A complaint has been filed at the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office, alleging that the mobile phone of a person named Ramadoss has been hacked.

The complaint was filed after it was discovered that unauthorized access had been made to his phone. The complaint states that the phone was compromised, and sensitive information may have been accessed.

The complaint also mentions that WiFi and CCTV were installed at Ramadoss’s residence two years ago.

Police have initiated an investigation based on the complaint to determine the extent of the hacking and identify the perpetrator. Further details about the case are awaited as the investigation is in its early stages.