The price of gold went up by ₹80 per sovereign on Wednesday morning. The rate of gold increased by ₹10 per gram.

With the hike, one sovereign (8 grams) of 22K gold is now priced at ₹75,040, while one gram costs ₹9,380. The price of 24K pure gold stands at ₹10,232 per gram.

Silver prices also increased, with one kilogram costing ₹1,26,000 and one gram priced at ₹126.