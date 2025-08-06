Cop hacked to death at AIADMK MLA’s estate in Tirupur

Tirupur, Aug 6: A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) was brutally hacked to death by a father and his two sons at a farm owned by AIADMK MLA Mahendran in Chikkanoothullage near Udumalpet, Tirupur, on Tuesday night. Tirupur, Aug 6: A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) was brutally hacked to death by a father and his two sons at a farm owned by AIADMK MLA Mahendran in Chikkanoothullage near Udumalpet, Tirupur, on Tuesday night.

Police said SSI Shanmugavel (57) from Kudimangalam station and armed reserve policeman Alaguraja went to the farm following a distress call. Shanmugavel tried to stop a drunken quarrel between the father and sons, who worked there. The three men suddenly attacked him with sickles and hacked him to death on the spot.

West Zone IG T Senthil Kumar and senior police officials inspected the crime scene, and special teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and announced a compensation of ₹30 lakh for the family of the deceased officer.