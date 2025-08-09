Stalin slams EPS, Says Centre couldn’t match TN’s achievements

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took a sharp dig at former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) while addressing a government function in Pallaivaram, asserting that Tamil Nadu’s welfare and development achievements under his leadership have surpassed even the Centre’s efforts.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said that education and healthcare remain the cornerstones of his administration’s Dravidian model of governance. Highlighting a key milestone, he noted that the state had distributed over 17.7 lakh house site patta titles, far exceeding the initial target of 5 lakh. The cumulative value of these properties is estimated at ₹1,672 crore, directly benefiting lakhs of families across Tamil Nadu.

Turning to politics, the CM alleged that EPS was now expressing “stomach ache” seeing the progress made by the DMK government, progress which even the Union government could not match. He also accused the AIADMK of misrepresenting facts on inflation during its tenure.

Following his speech, Stalin personally handed over patta documents to beneficiaries, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and grassroots welfare delivery. He urged citizens to see through political criticism and judge the administration by its work on the ground.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new government district headquarters hospital in Tambaram, Chengalpattu district. The inauguration is part of the Tamil Nadu government’s initiative to upgrade medical facilities across the state.

The new hospital, built at a cost of approximately ₹110 crore, is a seven-story facility with a total area of two lakh square feet. It is equipped with 400 beds, six operation theatres, and 40 intensive care unit (ICU) beds. The hospital also features specialized units for emergency care, child welfare, neonatal care, and diabetic treatment.

The new facility will serve as an extension to the existing hospital in Tambaram to meet the rising demand for healthcare services in the area. Medical equipment worth ₹5.38 crore has also been installed at the new hospital. Additionally, a dental clinic and an integrated laboratory, constructed at a cost of ₹7.10 crore, were also inaugurated at the old government hospital complex in Chromepet.

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu and MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan had previously inspected the hospital, confirming that the new facilities would benefit the residents of Chennai and the surrounding areas.