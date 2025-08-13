DMK passes key resolutions at district secretaries meet

The DMK has passed several resolutions at a meeting of its district secretaries, chaired by party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, held at Anna Arivalayam.

The resolutions primarily focused on condemning the central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The party condemned the “vote theft” and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that the deletion of 65 lakh voters was an “anti-democratic act.” The resolution emphasized the importance of accurate voter lists for conducting free and fair elections.

Another resolution strongly criticized the BJP-led Union government for detaining and filing FIRs against INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, who had marched to the ECI in New Delhi to protest against the electoral roll revision. The DMK also accused the Centre and the ECI of biased actions.

The party also urged the ECI to ensure that voter lists in Tamil Nadu and other states are properly verified before the model code of conduct for elections is implemented.

​In a separate resolution, the DMK expressed its gratitude to party officials for the successful “Oraniyil Tamil Nadu” membership drive.