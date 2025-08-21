Vijay says TVK will not ally with fascist forces

Actor-turned-politician Vijay launched a strong attack on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP at the Centre. He called the DMK his political enemy and described the BJP as his ideological enemy, branding it a “fascist” party.

Speaking at TVK’s State Conference at Parapathi in Madurai district, Vijay compared his party workers to lion cubs. “A lion knows how to stand alone and lead a pride. It hunts only the strong. Even if hungry, it will not settle for less. A lion never loses its identity,” he said.

Vijay repeated his earlier stand that TVK will never ally with the BJP or the RSS. He declared that the 2026 Assembly polls will be a straight fight between TVK and DMK.

“This voice cannot be silenced. This crowd is not just for votes. It will turn into a force for power and send the hunters home in 2026,” he said, urging cadres to prepare for victory.