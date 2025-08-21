Vijay slams Modi on fishermen, NEET 

TVK leader and actor-politician Vijay took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fishermen issue. He said the BJP-led Centre had shown no concern for Tamil Nadu fishermen, who face frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy. Vijay urged Modi to take steps to retrieve Katchatheevu, the islet ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974, to protect fishermen and ensure their safety.

He also demanded that Tamil Nadu be given exemption from NEET. “I ask you as a representative of the people, did you come to power for a third time to serve the people or to conspire against minorities?” Vijay asked.

Vijay further accused the Centre of trying to hide the Keezhadi archaeological excavation findings and attempting to destroy Tamil pride. “Their ploy will not succeed in this secular land,” he said.