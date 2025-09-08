Alcaraz wins Second US Open

New York, Sept 8: Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz produced a commanding performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday to defeat Italy’s Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and win the U.S. Open title. The win not only gave Alcaraz his second U.S. Open crown but also took his Grand Slam tally to six. New York, Sept 8: Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz produced a commanding performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday to defeat Italy’s Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and win the U.S. Open title. The win not only gave Alcaraz his second U.S. Open crown but also took his Grand Slam tally to six.

With this victory, the 22-year-old reclaimed the world number one ranking, displacing Sinner, who had briefly held the top spot. The result further strengthened Alcaraz’s grip on what is becoming one of the most exciting rivalries in modern men’s tennis.

The final was the third consecutive Grand Slam showdown between Alcaraz and Sinner this year, underlining their growing dominance in the sport. Alcaraz had previously lost to Sinner earlier in the season but came into New York determined to reverse the outcome. With aggressive baseline play, swift court coverage, and flawless execution at crucial points, Alcaraz stamped his authority.

Alcaraz started strong, taking the first set 6-2, but Sinner hit back to claim the second 6-3. The Spaniard, however, raised his level in the third, crushing Sinner 6-1 before sealing the victory in the fourth with a decisive 6-4. The match ended on Alcaraz’s third championship point, after which he lifted his fists, hugged Sinner warmly, and celebrated emotionally with his team.

Adding to the drama, U.S. President Donald Trump was in attendance, watching from a luxury box and drawing as much attention from the crowd as the players themselves. The presence of a former president added a layer of spectacle to what was already a high-voltage sporting occasion.

Still only 22, Alcaraz now owns six Grand Slam titles, including two U.S. Opens. His victory in New York echoes his first major triumph in 2022, which also propelled him to the world number one ranking. Tennis experts believe this latest win could mark the beginning of a new era firmly led by the Spaniard.

For Sinner, the defeat was a setback but also part of a larger narrative—his ongoing rivalry with Alcaraz that promises to define men’s tennis for years to come.