India regains Asia Cup crown with splendid win

The Indian men’s hockey team delivered a commanding performance on Sunday, defeating defending champion South Korea 4-1 in the final to lift the Asia Cup trophy. The victory also secured India a direct berth in the 2026 World Cup, ending an eight-year wait to reclaim continental glory.

From the very start, India showed attacking intent, dominating possession and creating early chances. The forwards combined effectively, while the midfield controlled the pace of the game. India’s defense stood firm against Korea’s counter-attacks, ensuring the champions of the last edition had little room to maneuver.

The Indian side, spurred on by their recent strong performances, capitalized on penalty corners and field goals to put the match beyond Korea’s reach. The 4-1 scoreline reflected not just India’s offensive strength but also their discipline at the back.

This victory marked India’s return to the top of Asian hockey, a position they had last held eight years ago. The win also boosts confidence ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where India will now compete as Asia’s representative.

Elsewhere, in the third-place playoff, Malaysia defeated China 4-1 to clinch the bronze medal. Meanwhile, Japan thrashed Bangladesh 6-1 to finish fifth, keeping alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup through the upcoming qualifying rounds.

With this triumph, India not only secured silverware but also sent a strong message that they are once again a force to be reckoned with in world hockey.