Selvaraghavan’s next titled Manithan Deivamagalam

Director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan is all set to be seen in his upcoming film Manithan Deivamagalam, directed by Dennis Manjunath. The first-look poster of the film was unveiled by Selvaraghavan’s brother, actor Dhanush, who shared it on social media, writing: “When dreams meet despair, and resilience rises from pain… a story rooted in the soil begins. Unveiling the title & first look of Selvaraghavan’s #ManithanDeivamagalam.”

The striking first-look poster shows a bloodied Selvaraghavan in handcuffs at a police station, hinting at the intense drama to come. The film went on floors earlier this year in Salem following a formal pooja ceremony and wrapped production in August.

According to a press note, the story is set in a serene village, disrupted by a devastating tragedy. The protagonist’s journey to save his people leads him to make a choice that transforms him into the deity of the land, inspiring the film’s evocative title.

The cast features Kushee Ravi, known for her performance in the Kannada romantic drama Dia, in a pivotal role. The supporting cast includes YG Mahendran, Mime Gopi, Kousalya, Sathish, Deepak, Hema, Lirthika, and N Jothi Kannan.

Produced by Vijaya Sathish under the Vyom Entertainments banner, the project marks Dennis Manjunath’s third directorial venture after Trip (2021) and Thookudurai (2023). The technical team includes cinematographer Ravi Varma K, editor Deepak S, and music composer A K Prriyan.

With its intriguing storyline and a strong ensemble, Manithan Deivamagalam promises to be a gripping tale rooted in emotion and rural life.