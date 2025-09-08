Vetri, Kishen Das team up for psychological thriller

Filmmaker Saleem R Baadshah is back with his debut feature, Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai, an urban psychological thriller starring Vetri and Kishen Das in lead roles. The project’s title and first-look poster were unveiled recently by industry veterans Rathna Kumar, music composer Sean Roldan, producer S. R. Prabhu, and distributor Sakthivelan. Filmmaker Saleem R Baadshah is back with his debut feature, Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai, an urban psychological thriller starring Vetri and Kishen Das in lead roles. The project’s title and first-look poster were unveiled recently by industry veterans Rathna Kumar, music composer Sean Roldan, producer S. R. Prabhu, and distributor Sakthivelan.

In the new poster, Vetri and Kishen Das appear in intense, intriguing avatars. Joining them are Deepthie Orintelu and Bakkiyam Shankar in pivotal roles. The film is produced by IB Karthikeyan’s Big Print Pictures, with music by Sriram Venkatesh, cinematography by Amal Tomy, and editing by Ragul—a technical team that promises immersive storytelling.

Earlier reports reveal that the story weaves together three emotionally troubled characters—Vetri as Sudharshan, Kishen Das as Kani, and Deepthie as Methini—each grappling with personal darkness and societal judgments. Their separate paths eventually converge in a compelling, non-linear narrative.

The teaser is slated to release soon, with the trailer and final release date to be announced shortly.