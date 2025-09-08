Kamal to share screen with Rajini after 46 years

Actor Kamal Haasan has confirmed that he will join hands with superstar Rajinikanth for a new film. The announcement was made at the SIIMA Awards in Dubai on September 6. Actor Kamal Haasan has confirmed that he will join hands with superstar Rajinikanth for a new film. The announcement was made at the SIIMA Awards in Dubai on September 6.

This will be their first collaboration in 46 years. Both actors last worked together in films during the late 1970s. Kamal Haasan said that there was never any rivalry between them and that the idea of competition was only created by others.

The film is expected to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, though official details are yet to be released. Fans are excited to see the two icons of Tamil cinema share screen space once again.