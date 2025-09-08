Verstappen wins Monza title

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reminded the Formula One world of his brilliance with a commanding victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Sunday. Starting from pole position after setting the fastest lap in F1 history during qualifying, the Dutchman controlled the race from the front and kept McLaren’s dominant duo at bay.

Verstappen held off Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who finished second and third, respectively. The reigning world champion’s pace and consistency highlighted his ability to deliver under pressure, even in a season where Red Bull has largely been overshadowed by McLaren’s dominance.

Despite the win, Verstappen’s chances of securing a fifth straight world championship remain slim. He still trails Piastri by 94 points, with the Australian firmly in charge of the title race. Piastri continues to lead the drivers’ standings, maintaining a 31-point gap over teammate Norris as McLaren’s grip on the championship stays strong.

For Verstappen, however, the victory marked his third win of the season and his second triumph in Italy this year, following his success at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May. The result not only boosted morale within the Red Bull camp but also capped a historic weekend for the 27-year-old, who proved that he remains a formidable competitor even in a McLaren-dominated season.

The home fans at Monza had high hopes for Ferrari, but the team could not deliver a podium finish. Charles Leclerc came close, finishing fourth, while Lewis Hamilton—racing at Monza for the first time as a Ferrari driver—put on a spirited charge after a five-place grid penalty dropped him to 10th at the start. Hamilton climbed as high as sixth, showing flashes of his old magic, but could not overtake George Russell for a higher finish.

At the end of a rapid and action-packed race, the top five drivers finished in the same order they started, underscoring the pace and precision of the leading teams. With McLaren still holding the advantage in both championships, Verstappen’s victory stands out as a reminder that the fight for glory is not yet over.