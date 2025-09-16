Handshake row: ICC reportedly rejects Pak’s request

After India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025, a controversy arose as Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

The Indian team said the decision was in solidarity with the victims of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC). They claimed that match referee Andy Pycroft had instructed the teams not to shake hands. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi called it unsportsmanlike and asked for Pycroft to be removed from the tournament.

However, ICC sources reportedly indicated that the board would not accept Pakistan’s request. The ICC said Pycroft acted according to the Asian Cricket Council’s directives and that a handshake is voluntary, not mandatory under cricket rules.

The incident has increased tensions between the two nations, with Pakistan reportedly threatening to withdraw from the Asia Cup if their demands are not met. The situation highlights how politics and sports often intersect in the region.