BJP to hold booth committee meet in Dindigul Sept 21

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its second booth committee executives conference in Dindigul on September 21, 2025, at the Anguvelas Higher Secondary School Grounds.

The event is part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026.

The conference will bring together booth-level leaders from three parliamentary constituencies—Dindigul, Theni, and Madurai. In total, it will cover 21 assembly constituencies across six party districts. This initiative is aimed at strengthening grassroots organization and mobilizing party workers at the local level.

The conference will be chaired by BJP Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagendran. Mutthuramalingam, the Dindigul East District President, will deliver the welcome address. Several senior leaders are expected to attend, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge Sudharsan Reddy, and Election Observer Aravind Menon. Other national and state-level BJP leaders will provide guidance and strategic insights to the booth-level executives.