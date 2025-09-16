Over 46,000 stray dogs vaccinated in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has vaccinated 46,122 stray dogs against rabies in the past month. The program also included deworming treatments for the animals.

Additionally, 12,255 dogs were microchipped for identification, and since 2021, 71,475 stray dogs have been sterilized to control the population.

The GCC encourages residents to report stray dog-related issues through the 1913 helpline or WhatsApp at 94450 61913. The initiative aims to improve public health and ensure the safety of both citizens and animals.