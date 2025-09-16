Businessman murdered in Madurai

A 50-year-old businessman, Rajkumar, was brutally murdered last night, near his residence in Park Town, Madurai.

Police said the attack was carried out by a group of men allegedly hired by his business partner, Kalani.

Rajkumar ran a parcel service in the Munichalai area. He was attacked with sharp weapons near his home and died at the scene. The Koodalpudur Police quickly reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem at Madurai Government Hospital.

Investigations revealed that Kalani had disputes with Rajkumar over profit sharing and the inclusion of his son as a business partner. About eight months earlier, there had been a failed attempt on Rajkumar’s life. Police said Kalani had planned the murder and hired several people to carry it out.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case: Kalani (51), Vigneshwaran (45), Sivalingam (43), Lawrence (43), Ravimaran (55), Jayaraj (42), and Murali (44). All have been remanded to judicial custody.

The police praised the swift investigation that led to the arrests and said the case highlights how personal and business disputes can escalate dangerously.