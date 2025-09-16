Vijay to contest from Trichy East in 2026 polls?

There is growing speculation about whether actor‑politician Vijay will contest from Trichy East in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has started campaigning in Trichy, which has fueled the rumors.

Vijay launched a campaign in the city, promising practical and achievable measures for the people. Some reports say his team requested permission to address the public at Chathiram bus stand, but it was denied due to traffic and security concerns. Marakkadai was chosen as an alternative venue.

The speculation that Vijay may contest from Trichy East comes from his campaign activities in the area and the interest he is generating among local supporters. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding his candidature.

Vijay’s large fan base in Trichy and nearby areas has made this a key topic of discussion in local politics. Observers say his decision could have a major impact on the 2026 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, TVK has announced changes to Vijay’s election campaign itinerary ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Initially, Vijay planned to visit four districts in a single day during his campaign. However, this schedule has been revised to focus on two districts per day. A new detailed itinerary is expected to be released soon.

As part of his outreach, Vijay has already conducted public meetings in Trichy and Ariyalur. Upcoming events include visits to North Chennai on September 27 and South Chennai on October 25. TVK has submitted applications to the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office seeking permission for these roadshows.

Elsewhere, a police case has been filed against five administrators of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam following allegations of property damage during actor-politician Vijay’s campaign in Trichy on September 13, 2025. The incident involved damage to both government and private properties, leading to an estimated loss of ₹2.7 lakh.

According to a complaint filed by Divakar, the Junior Engineer of the Ariamangalam Zone of the Trichy Municipal Corporation, during Vijay’s campaign, supporters reportedly damaged a protective iron railing installed beneath the TVS Tollgate flyover. The railing, designed to safeguard a landscaped area, was reportedly destroyed by the crowd following the campaign vehicle. The estimated loss for the municipal corporation is ₹1.4 lakh.

Additionally, S. Ravichandran, a businessman from Thennur, alleged that unidentified TVK members damaged wooden materials and a goods vehicle worth ₹1.3 lakh near a wood shop close to Gandhi Market during the same campaign. Ravichandran also claimed that he was verbally abused by the party members when he confronted them.

Based on these complaints, the Trichy police have registered a case against five TVK administrators under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to property damage and public nuisance. Investigations are ongoing to identify and take action against the individuals responsible for the alleged damages.

The incident has attracted attention as it highlights concerns over the conduct of political campaigns and the responsibility of political parties in preventing damage to public and private properties.