122 MLAs, not BJP, saved AIADMK govt, says TTV

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has strongly rejected Edappadi Palaniswami’s (EPS) claim that the BJP helped save the AIADMK government.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran said it was the support of 122 AIADMK MLAs that kept the government in power after Jayalalithaa’s death, not the BJP.

He explained that the party went through a very unstable period after the passing of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. There was a split in AIADMK, and doubts were raised about the survival of the government. According to Dhinakaran, during this time, 122 MLAs stood firmly together, ensuring that the AIADMK government did not collapse.

Dhinakaran said it was wrong for EPS to give credit to the BJP. He stressed that the party’s survival was due to the unity of its own legislators, including those loyal to Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam’s group, who ultimately supported EPS in the Assembly.

He also criticized EPS for what he called making statements like “religious verses” – words that sound lofty but are not rooted in truth. He insisted that history should not be twisted and that it was the AIADMK MLAs alone who saved the government during a crisis.

Dhinakaran’s comments come at a time when there is constant debate over AIADMK’s ties with the BJP and its future direction.