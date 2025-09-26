CM opens road named after Jaishankar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has inaugurated new name boards for two streets in Chennai.

The street in Nungambakkam’s College Path, where the late actor Jaishankar lived, has been renamed Jaishankar Road. The renaming was proposed by his son, Vijay Sankar, and approved by the Chennai City Corporation.

Another street in Mandaiveli, 2nd Cross Street, has been renamed S. V. Venkataraman Street. Both name boards were unveiled by the Chief Minister via video link from the Chennai Secretariat.

The government said the move is intended to honor the contributions of these personalities and preserve their memory.