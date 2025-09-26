Bomb threat to Madurai Bench of Madras HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court today received an anonymous bomb threat via email, leading to the immediate evacuation of all staff, advocates, and visitors from the court premises. The threat claimed that explosives had been planted within the complex.

In response, the Tamil Nadu Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) swiftly arrived at the scene. Utilizing metal detectors and bomb-sniffing dogs, they conducted a thorough search of the courtrooms, judge’s residences, and other sensitive areas. After over an hour of intensive inspection, the threat was determined to be a hoax, and normal court proceedings resumed shortly thereafter.

This incident marks the fifth bomb threat received by the Madras High Court in recent weeks, with similar threats also targeting the Madras High Court in Chennai and the Director General of Police’s office. Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify the individual responsible for these threats and assess the credibility of the claims.

While the threats have so far been deemed hoaxes, security measures at judicial and government institutions across Tamil Nadu remain heightened to ensure the safety of personnel and the public.