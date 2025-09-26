Modi seeks clarification from Putin amid US tariffs: NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has stated that U.S. tariffs on India have influenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin for an explanation of Russia’s strategy in Ukraine.

Speaking to CNN during the UN General Assembly in New York, Rutte said, “Trump’s tariffs on India are having a big impact on Russia. Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs.”

Last month, the U.S. imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on India and an additional 25% penalty for buying Russian oil. Washington stated that these measures aim to discourage India from acquiring Russian energy, which it claims indirectly supports Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine. Trump has also urged NATO countries to impose tariffs on China and reduce Russian oil purchases.

The Indian government criticized the U.S. tariffs as unjustified, highlighting that India’s purchase of Russian oil is necessary to ensure affordable energy for its 1.4 billion citizens amid global supply disruptions. The Ministry of External Affairs noted that unlike India, the U.S. and EU maintain substantial trade with Russia without similar strategic reasons.

Trump also indicated readiness to impose “major sanctions” on Russia if NATO countries coordinate to halt Russian oil purchases. India and the U.S. recently held trade talks in New York, led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, to address tariff issues and broader trade concerns.

Trump posted on Truth Social last week that he looked forward to speaking with Modi, calling him a “very good friend.” PM Modi responded with confidence that ongoing negotiations would “unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership” and described both nations as “close friends and natural partners.”

No immediate response has been issued from New Delhi or Moscow regarding Rutte’s remarks.