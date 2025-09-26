Cong has right to seek more seats from DMK: Former TNCC chief Alagiri

In a significant political statement, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri emphasized that the Congress party has a legitimate claim to demand a larger share of seats and a more substantial role in governance from its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), as the state gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Chidambaram, Alagiri said, “It is our right to ask for allocation of more seats in the Assembly poll and a share in power.” He highlighted that the Congress’s substantial vote base in Tamil Nadu justifies a representation proportionate to its electoral strength and political influence.

Addressing speculation about a potential shift in alliances, Alagiri dismissed such claims as “baseless” and reaffirmed Congress’s commitment to its partnership with the DMK, describing the ruling party as a “friend.” He reiterated that the party remains focused on asserting its rightful place within the alliance rather than exploring alternative political alignments.

Alagiri’s remarks come in response to comments made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had criticized TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai for allegedly being more aligned with the DMK than with Congress. Palaniswami suggested that Selvaperunthagai had not actively pursued a greater share of power within the alliance. In reply, Selvaperunthagai defended his position, stating that he had not resorted to sycophancy to attain his current role.

Political analysts note that Alagiri’s assertion reflects ongoing deliberations within Congress regarding its influence in the upcoming elections and its expectations from the DMK-led alliance. By openly calling for increased representation and power-sharing, the party appears to be taking a strategic step to strengthen its position in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 polls.

This development signals that Congress is actively negotiating its role within the alliance while simultaneously projecting its electoral weight, setting the stage for critical discussions on seat-sharing and governance responsibilities in the state.