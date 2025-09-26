India faces SL in dead rubber ahead of Asia Cup final

India will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025, but the game has little impact on the tournament’s outcome. India have already booked their place in the final against Pakistan, while Sri Lanka are out of contention.

Despite being a dead rubber, the contest presents a tricky choice for India: use the game to experiment with combinations or stick to their strongest XI to maintain rhythm before the all-important final.

India have faced criticism for frequent shuffling of their batting order throughout the tournament. Apart from openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, most batters have been moved around, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav even sacrificing his own spot. In one game against the UAE, he pushed himself down to No. 11, and in the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, Sanju Samson didn’t get to bat while Shivam Dube was promoted to No. 3.

This has raised concerns, especially about Suryakumar’s form. Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, he has averaged just 19 across 20 matches. In this Asia Cup, he has scored only 59 runs in four innings, 47 of them in a single knock against Pakistan. His tendency to go for big shots early and overuse of the flick shot have repeatedly cost him his wicket.

India’s team management may need to treat the Sri Lanka game as a dress rehearsal, sticking to a settled batting order to build confidence. Tilak Varma, who was promising in the top four, has also been affected by the constant chopping and changing.

There was a bright spot in India’s win over Bangladesh, as Hardik Pandya made 38 off 29 balls, getting valuable time in the middle. Against Sri Lanka, India’s batters will be tested by spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, who remain key threats.

Fielding will also be under focus, with India guilty of several lapses in this tournament. Catching errors have put coach T. Dilip under pressure.

India remain unbeaten so far, but with the final against arch-rivals Pakistan looming, they will hope to produce a complete performance and head into Sunday’s clash in top gear.