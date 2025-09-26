Sengottaiyan says he will not respond to rumors

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister K. A. Sengottaiyan has said he will not respond to rumors about his recent trip to Chennai.

Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam, he explained that he had gone to Chennai only because his wife was admitted to a hospital. “Some people are spreading stories that I met political leaders. That is not true. Even after I clarified, they continue to spread rumors. I cannot respond to such things,” he said.

On questions about internal issues in AIADMK, Sengottaiyan said he was only speaking for unity within the party. “Several people have left the party. I am asking for everyone to come together again,” he added.

Sengottaiyan was recently removed from all party posts by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Despite this, Sengottaiyan has maintained that his statements are meant only to strengthen the party and not for personal reasons.