Eco-friendly return gifts gain popularity during Navarathri

Navarathri is a time when people visit homes to admire the festive Golu, exchange greetings, and receive gifts, with womenfolk traditionally receiving and returning presents.

This year, a growing number of Chennai residents are choosing eco-friendly options for return gifts, reflecting a wider trend toward sustainability.

Among the most popular choices are sapling gift packages, which not only serve as thoughtful presents but also contribute positively to the environment. These packages, priced as low as ₹30, are increasingly being used for Navarathri, as well as for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, and community gatherings.

“Giving a sapling as a return gift is a way to celebrate life while giving back to nature. It is meaningful, affordable, and resonates with today’s eco-conscious values,” said Priya B., a Chennai resident and host of a community Navarathri Golu.

Alongside saplings, other eco-friendly alternatives such as handcrafted items, reusable containers, and plant-based gifts are seeing a surge in demand. “We are moving away from plastics and disposable items. People now prefer gifts that leave a positive impact,” added Ramesh Kumar, a local gift shop owner in T. Nagar.

This shift has also brought a fresh vibrancy to Navarathri shopping streets. Markets in Mylapore, T. Nagar, and Anna Nagar are bustling with stalls displaying jute bags, terracotta crafts, bamboo articles, and herbal kits, drawing enthusiastic buyers who want their gifts to be unique and sustainable. For many, the joy now lies not just in giving, but in giving with purpose.

Cultural enthusiasts say that this evolution of return gifts adds new meaning to the festival. “Navarathri has always been about harmony, sharing, and respect for tradition. By embracing eco-friendly choices, we are passing on a valuable lesson of responsibility to the next generation,” remarked Lakshmi Narayanan, a cultural historian.

With Chennai’s urban population becoming more aware of environmental concerns, sustainable return gifts are fast becoming a highlight of Navarathri celebrations, ensuring that festivities remain joyful yet responsible.