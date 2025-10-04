Hamas agrees to free Israeli hostages 

Gaza, Oct 4: Hamas announced its agreement to release all Israeli hostages—whether alive or deceased—as part of a peace proposal advanced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The group expressed willingness to engage in mediated negotiations to discuss the details of this arrangement. Gaza, Oct 4: Hamas announced its agreement to release all Israeli hostages—whether alive or deceased—as part of a peace proposal advanced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The group expressed willingness to engage in mediated negotiations to discuss the details of this arrangement.

The proposed plan outlines an immediate ceasefire, with Israeli forces beginning to withdraw as hostages are released. In return, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including women and children held since October 7, 2023.

Additionally, Hamas indicated its readiness to transfer the administration of Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrats, signaling openness to a transitional governing structure that could bypass the faction’s direct control.

President Trump has called on Israel to halt bombing in Gaza, noting Hamas’s readiness for peace.