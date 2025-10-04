India slams Pak at UNHRC

United Nations, Oct 4: India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing it of trying to mislead the forum. India said Pakistan’s actions exposed its hypocrisy on human rights issues.

Indian representatives highlighted that Pakistan repeatedly raises issues against India while ignoring serious human rights violations within its own territory. They said such attempts to shift focus show a lack of sincerity and credibility.

India urged the international community to recognise the true human rights situation in Pakistan and not be misled by its false narratives.