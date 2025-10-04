Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

London, Oct 4: Dame Sarah Mullally has been appointed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, becoming the first woman to hold this esteemed position in the Church of England’s history. Currently serving as the Bishop of London, Mullally’s appointment follows the resignation of Justin Welby amid a safeguarding scandal.

Mullally, 63, brings a diverse background to her new role. Before her ordination in 2001, she had a distinguished career in nursing, including serving as the Chief Nursing Officer for England. She was consecrated as a bishop in 2015 and became the first female Bishop of London in 2018.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone for the Church of England, which began ordaining women as priests in 1994 and consecrated its first female bishop in 2015. Mullally’s leadership is expected to address ongoing issues within the church, including divisions over the treatment of women and LGBTQ+ individuals, as well as concerns about past handling of sexual abuse cases.

Mullally is set to officially assume her role in January 2026, with a formal installation ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral in March 2026. Her appointment has been met with both support and criticism, reflecting the ongoing debates within the Anglican Communion regarding gender and inclusivity in church leadership.