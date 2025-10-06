Dude is inspired by Rajinikanth, says filmmaker Keerthieswaran

Produced by Maitri Movie Makers and directed by debutant Keerthieswaran, the upcoming film ‘Dude’ is set to release this Diwali. The movie stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles and was entirely shot in Chennai. Produced by Maitri Movie Makers and directed by debutant Keerthieswaran, the upcoming film ‘Dude’ is set to release this Diwali. The movie stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles and was entirely shot in Chennai.

Keerthieswaran, who worked as an assistant director under Sudha Kongara for six to seven years, shared his experience of making his first film at the age of 27. He said, “When I started writing the story, I imagined how Rajinikanth would have portrayed the character if he were 30. Pradeep fit perfectly into that role, and he agreed to be a part of it after liking the story.”

The plot revolves around the two lead characters running an event management company. While the story includes a romantic angle, it also features elements of mass appeal. Mamitha Baiju was chosen for the female lead, and the director mentioned that her on-screen chemistry with Pradeep reminds one of the classic Rajinikanth-Sridevi pairing.

The film also features actors like Sarathkumar, Rohini, and David. Music director Sai Abhyankar has brought fresh experimentation to the soundtrack. Keerthieswaran added, “With young talent in acting, direction, and music, the film is designed to entertain both young audiences and families. It has all the elements you would expect from a Pradeep Ranganathan movie.”

The director emphasized the attention given to every technical aspect of the film, including costumes, locations, and visual presentation. “Our technical team has been a major strength for the film. Every frame, setting, and visual was carefully crafted to enhance the storytelling and bring the characters’ world to life,” he said.

Keerthieswaran also highlighted the balance between youthful energy and family-friendly content. “This film caters to today’s younger audience while ensuring that families can enjoy it together. It’s a wholesome entertainment package, combining humor, emotion, and mass appeal,” he added. With Diwali around the corner, ‘Dude’ aims to capture the festive audience with its vibrant storytelling and engaging performances.