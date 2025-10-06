80s Stars Reunion: Heartwarming celebration of friendship

The much-loved 80s Stars Reunion, a cherished annual tradition among South Indian film industry stalwarts, was held in Chennai on October 4, 2025, marking a heartfelt return after three years. Originally scheduled for last year, the reunion had to be postponed due to the devastating floods in Chennai. This year, the gathering was thoughtfully reorganized — not as a grand celebration, but as an intimate meeting emphasizing friendship, unity, and solidarity in light of recent events that have affected the state deeply. The much-loved 80s Stars Reunion, a cherished annual tradition among South Indian film industry stalwarts, was held in Chennai on October 4, 2025, marking a heartfelt return after three years. Originally scheduled for last year, the reunion had to be postponed due to the devastating floods in Chennai. This year, the gathering was thoughtfully reorganized — not as a grand celebration, but as an intimate meeting emphasizing friendship, unity, and solidarity in light of recent events that have affected the state deeply.

At the collective request of the actors, Rajkumar Sethupathy and Sripriya graciously hosted the reunion at their home, instead of the customary five-star venue. The evening was curated by Lissy Lakshmi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Khushbu Sundar, and Suhasini Maniratnam, reflecting the spirit of simplicity and closeness that defines the bond among these artists who shared the screen and stage during the vibrant decade of the 1980s.

A total of 31 actors attended, traveling from across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and even the Hindi film industry. The evening was filled with warmth, reflection, and camaraderie — a reminder that while decades have passed, the friendships forged in the 80s remain steadfast. Actors shared memories, ideas, and reflections on cinema and life, celebrating the diversity that unites them beyond borders and languages.

“It wasn’t a night of celebration this time,” said Suhasini Maniratnam. “It was a quiet gathering of friends who have known each other for decades — to express unity, empathy, and gratitude for the bonds that have outlasted fame and time,” added Lissy Lakshmi.

The 80s Stars Reunion continues to stand as a symbol of lasting friendship, unity in diversity, and the timeless spirit of Indian cinema, reaffirming that the connections formed on and off-screen remain strong despite the passage of time.

Stars who attended: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Sarathkumar, Rajkumar Sethupathy, Sripriya, Nadhiya, Radha, Suhasini, Ramya Krishnan, Jeyasudha, Sumalatha, Rahman, Khushbu, Bhagyaraj, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Lissy, Naresh, Suresh, Shobana, Menaka, Revathy, Prabhu, Jeyaram, Aswathi Jeyaram, Saritha, Banu Chandhar, Meena, Latha, Swapna, Jeyashree.