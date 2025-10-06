Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares life-changing quote

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed a quote that profoundly influenced her outlook on life: “You will find your purpose in the things that bother you.” She explained that this perspective helped her identify her purpose by focusing on issues that resonate with her, simplifying her life’s direction.

Reflecting on her school days, Samantha emphasized the importance of empathy, kindness, and human connection over academic achievements. She shared that while she doesn’t recall the specifics of her studies, the friendships she formed and the lessons in respect and kindness have had a lasting impact on her. These qualities, she believes, have been instrumental in her personal and professional growth.

Addressing a student’s concern about balancing health and studies, Samantha acknowledged the challenges students face today. She empathized with their stress and reassured them that good grades aren’t everything. She encouraged focusing on building meaningful relationships and cultivating kindness, as these aspects contribute significantly to one’s overall well-being and success.