BFI Cup: Ankushita, Arundhati strike gold

Ankushita (Assam) showcased her trademark aggression to edge Rajasthan’s Parthavi Grewal 3-2 in the 60-65kg category, while Arundhati (Services) stamped her authority with a dominant 5-0 win over Sneha (AIP) in the 65-70kg final.

World Championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (SAI) also lived up to expectations, overcoming Priya (Haryana) 3-2 in a closely fought 57-60kg bout.

Among other results, Nivedita Karki (Uttarakhand) defeated World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani (Railways) 3-2 to clinch the 45-48kg title, while Bhavna Sharma (Railways) outclassed Savita (Railways) 5-0 in the 48-51kg final.

Maharashtra’s Khushi Jadhav edged Divya Pawar (AIP) 3-2 for gold in the 51-54kg category, and Himachal Pradesh’s Vinakshi Dhota blanked Mushkan (AIP) 5-0 in the 54-57kg division.

Monika (SAI) beat Nishu (Haryana) 4-1 to secure the 70-75kg crown, Babita Bisht (AIP) prevailed 3-2 over Komal (Punjab) in the 75-80kg final, and Ritika (SAI) overwhelmed Shivani Tomar (AIP) 5-0 to bag the 80-80+kg title.

In the men’s draw, S Vishwanath (Services) stormed into the 47-50kg final with a commanding 5-0 win over Gopi Mishra (Services).

World Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Husamuddin (Services) continued his fine run, outpunching Mitesh Deswal (Railways) 5-0 in the 55-60kg category.